India's COVID-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark with 82,170 new cases in last 24 hours

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients is currently at 50,16,521, apart from 95,542 deaths due to the disease.

Published: 28th September 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Patients perform yoga at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre near Akshardham in New Delhi Sunday Sept. 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

As per the Ministry, India's tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,73,646 active cases, 10,30,015 cured and discharged cases and 35,571 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,04,743 active cases is the next in the list. While 4,62,241 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 8,582 lives so far.

Andhra Pradesh with 64,876 active cases is also severely affected, however, over six lakh patients have been cured in the State, while 5,708 deaths have occurred due to it.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,19,67,230 samples have been tested up to September 27 for COVID-19.

Out of these 7,09,394 samples were tested yesterday. 

With 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days, India's total recoveries crossed 50 lakh-mark on Monday.

"India's total recoveries cross the landmark milestone of 50 lakh. The rise from 1 lakh in June '20 has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days," said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry also informed that recovered cases have outpaced active cases by over five times.

"India has witnessed a very high level of more than 90,000 recoveries every day recently. Recovered cases have outpaced active cases by more than 5 times," it said.

"The commendable feat has been achieved through enhanced medical infrastructure, implementation of the standard treatment protocol, full dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics, and frontline workers," the ministry said in a series of tweets.

