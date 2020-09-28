STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Court to hear plea seeking removal of mosque on September 30

The existing Eidgah was built on the plinth of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple after Mughal emperor Aurangazeb had demolished the Krishna temple in Mathura during his rule, says the petitioners.

Published: 28th September 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in UP's Mathura. (Photo| UP tourism)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The civil suit filed to reclaim 13.37-acre land allegedly belonging to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in a Mathura court has been posted for the next hearing on September 30. 

The suit was filed in the court of Mathura civil court by the next friend (a legal term for a person who represents someone directly unable to maintain a suit) of Shri Krishna Lalla Virajman, Ranjana Agnihotri in association with two Supreme Court advocates -- Harishankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain -- on behalf of the deity on Friday.

In the petition, a claim was made on the land on which Shahi Idgah Mosque stands next to the Krishna temple at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura. In fact, the hearing in the suit was postponed till September 30 when the court will decide the maintainability of the petition. The hearing was due to take place on Monday (September 28) but the petitioners could not appear in the court.

With the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, in place, the Supreme Court of India, after settling the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, had closed the possibility for fresh litigation to alter the status quo of sites such as those in Kashi and Mathura.

ALSO READ | Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute resolved in 1968, why revive it now?, asks Owaisi

The petitioners have reportedly asserted in the suit that Mughal emperor Aurangazeb had demolished the Krishna temple in Mathura during his rule. The temple that stood at the birthplace of Lord Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev was demolished in 1669-70. The existing Eidgah was built on the plinth of the Krishna
Janmabhoomi temple. The petitioners have asked to court to transfer the ownership of 13.37 acres of land to Shri Krishna Virajman.

In fact, in 1968, Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee had reached a mutual agreement to settle the dispute to the effect that the mosque would remain on the land it was constructed. However, the plaintiffs have dubbed the agreement illegal and demanded the mosque should be removed. According to the petitioners, the land belongs to Shri Krishna Virajman.

As per the current status, a group of around 80 saints from 14 states has formed ‘Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas’ on the lines of Ram Mandir Trust. The aim of the Nyas is to reclaim the land in Mathura along with other temples. The group wants to connect to other seers to seek their support in the movement.

