Modi virtual summit with Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen on Monday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual bilateral meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Monday during which Denmark is likely to join the International Solar Alliance.

The meeting will be Modi’s first standalone virtual summit with any leader from Europe.

“India- Denmark bilateral relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability,” a statement from the ministry of external affairs said.

According to the statement, two key outcomes of the meeting would be signing of an MoU between the two countries on intellectual property cooperation and Denmark joining the ISA.

Bilateral trade between India and Denmark has grown by 30.49% from $2.82 billion in 2016 to $3.68 billion in 2019.

Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India while 25 Indian companies are in Denmark.