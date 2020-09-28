STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi virtual summit with Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen on Monday

According to the statement, two key outcomes of the meeting would be signing of an MoU between the two countries on intellectual property cooperation and Denmark joining the ISA.

Published: 28th September 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual bilateral meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Monday during which Denmark is likely to join the International Solar Alliance.

The meeting will be Modi’s first standalone virtual summit with any leader from Europe.

“India- Denmark bilateral relations are marked by regular high-level exchanges and are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability,” a statement from the ministry of external affairs said.

According to the statement, two key outcomes of the meeting would be signing of an MoU between the two countries on intellectual property cooperation and Denmark joining the ISA. 

Bilateral trade between India and Denmark has grown by 30.49% from $2.82 billion in 2016 to $3.68 billion in 2019.

Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India while 25 Indian companies are in Denmark.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Mette Frederiksen International Solar Alliance
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp