Over 4.25 lakh Nepali labourers cross border for work

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Over 4.25 lakh Nepali residents have arrived in Uttarakhand state in India in last two months for employment opportunities according to a report.

Interestingly, half of these people have arrived in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The officials also added that this number is likely to increase more in upcoming months.

A district official on the condition of anonymity said, "A report of home ministry of Nepal has reveled these facts. We are also keeping a close eye on the situation. In normal times, this is a very usual practice of workers crossing the border for work."

Reason behind so much migrant workforce from the neighboring country is said to be unavailability of work opportunities.

Nepal continues to take decisions irking India over Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura adding these territories to its political map and school syllabus.

Meanwhile, resorting to Chinese ways of information warfare and war of perception, multiple accounts have appeared on various social media platforms advocating of taking back Nepalese land which include Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along with areas expanding upto Dehradun.

These pages garnering between 35-45000 likes are using map of Nepal before Sugauli treaty in 1816 to gain followers and convince that India is the one that has occupied Nepalese land.

Said to be run by the support of ruling Nepal Communist Party, United Nepal National Front claim parts of Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as part of Nepal.

Last month, mayor of Bhimdutt Municipal Corporation of Kanchanpur district of Nepal claimed that parts of Champawat district in Uttarakhand belonged to Nepal. The claims were rubbished by Indian authorities.

Earlier, this year Nepal’s cabinet endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party lawmakers had also tabled a special resolution in Parliament demanding return of Nepal’s territory in Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh.