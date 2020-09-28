STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjabi singers, actors hold protest in support of farmers

'The time has come for artists and the youth to come together against the government to force it to withdraw the farm laws. Every section of the society is with farmers,' said Bawa.

Published: 28th September 2020 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers shout slogans as they ride tractors towards New Delhi to protests against newly passed Farm Laws.

Farmers shout slogans as they ride tractors towards New Delhi to protests against newly passed Farm Laws. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BATALA: Several Punjabi singers and actors such as Ammy Virk and Deep Sidhu held a protest here on Monday in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the new farm laws.

Prominent among them who took part in the protest also included Kanwar Grewal, Ranjit Bawa and Resham Singh Anmol. They exhorted people to join hands in farmers' fight against the farm laws.

"The time has come for artists and the youth to come together against the government to force it to withdraw the farm laws. Every section of the society is with farmers," said Bawa.

Actor and singer Ammy Virk said, "Farmers are not going to benefit from these laws. " He claimed that with these laws, the minimum support price system would come to an end. They also accused the Centre of not consulting farmers before drafting these legislations. They further claimed that big corporates would "exploit" farmers.

Protesters were carrying black flags as a mark of protest against these Bills. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave assent to the three contentious bills -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjabi Punjabi singers Ammy Virk Deep Sidhu Farm bills Farmers
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp