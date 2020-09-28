STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to hear plea by UPSC aspirants seeking postponement of exam today

The petition seeks postponement of the Civil Services exam for two to three months in the wake of floods and rainfall in various parts of the country and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 28th September 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea filed by UPSC aspirants seeking postponement of the upcoming Civil Services exam.

The petition seeks postponement of the Civil Services exam for two to three months in the wake of floods and rainfall in various parts of the country and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier last week, the apex court had issued notice to the Centre and UPSC on the plea filed by aspirants.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The SC bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, while seeking a response from the Central government and UPSC, posted the matter for hearing on September 28. 

The plea filed by 20 UPSC aspirants through Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava against conducting of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020, on October 4, submitted that this seven hours long offline exam, which will be taken by approximately six lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across India, is likely to be a big source of further spread of the Covid-19.

They had submitted that for fear of the risk of illness or death, they may not be able to take the examination. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC COVID 19 Supreme Court
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp