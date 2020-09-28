STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wear masks, wash hands: Maharashtra govt frames SOPs for reopening of restaurants

The chief minister said that given the COVID-19 threat, his government was taking steps cautiously and SOPs have been framed accordingly.

Published: 28th September 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Restaurants

For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the present lockdown in Maharashtra coming to end on September 30, the state government has framed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of restaurants and a decision will be taken once these guidelines are finalised, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday.

The chief minister interacted with representatives of associations of restaurateurs from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur via video conferencing, an official statement said.

"The state government has framed SOPs for reopening restaurants and those have been sent to the people concerned. A decision about reopening restaurants will be taken once these (SOPs) are finalised," the statement quoted Thackeray as saying.

The chief minister said that given the COVID-19 threat, his government was taking steps cautiously and SOPs have been framed accordingly.

The SOPs are not for putting restaurateurs in trouble, he added.

Thackeray laid emphasis on wearing masks, cleaning hands and maintaining physical distance while living with COVID-19 and added these precautions need to be taken when restaurants are reopened.

"It will be important to take care of the health of chefs and other staffers in restaurants. They must wear masks, clean hands and ensure safety and cleanliness in restaurants," the chief minister said.

He also spoke about the state government's 'My Family, My Responsibility' initiative and urged restaurateurs to join it. He also asked all the stake-holders to sit together and finalise SOPs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte said the SOPs will be finalised after holding another round of meeting with representatives of restaurants, the statement said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus restaurants
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp