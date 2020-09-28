STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Why CBI is dragging feet in probe against ex-Directors in corruption case, asks Court

The role of two ex-directors of the CBI -- A P Singh and Ranjit Sinha -- was under the scanner along with Qureshi in the case.

Published: 28th September 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has pulled up the CBI for "dragging its feet" in a case of alleged corruption involving its two ex-Directors, saying it may lead to "an inference that it is not very keen to pursue investigations" related to them.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal made the observation in a case of corruption against meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi and others and asked the probe agency to file a fresh status report in the matter.

The role of two ex-directors of the CBI -- A P Singh and Ranjit Sinha -- was under the scanner along with Qureshi in the case.

The court asked the agency on Saturday whether the name of Sinha was also being investigated, and "if so whether he was also examined in this case, if not why?" "Why CBI did not bring investigations in this case to a logical end by using tried and tested methods of investigations like searches, custodial interrogation of potential suspects? "Whether the alleged role of its another ex-Director Alok Verma was also investigated that he allegedly stalled or did not allow the investigations to reach its logical end during his tenure," the judge asked the CBI to apprise it on these points.

It also asked why "A P Singh, ex-Director, CBl has not been examined in this case?" "Why CBI is dragging its feet in a case involving the roles of two of its ex-Directors, which may lead to an inference that it is not very keen to pursue investigations qua them," the court asked.

The court had earlier asked the CBI about the provisional time line under which the final report in this case was proposed to be finalised.

In a status report, the CBI had replied that no definitive timeline can be given.

Reacting to that submission, the judge on Saturday said: "Does that mean investigations will go on for indefinite period of time, so that FIR may die its own death, as reply to all the questions in this regard are most ambivalent and evasive.

"The constitution of India is the supreme law of India, which envisages India to be a country governed by the rule of law.

One of the most basic axiom of rule of law is, that there should be equality before the law that is equal subjection of all citizens (rich of poor, high of low, official or non official) to the ordinary law of the land".

It said the case needed "upfront frank and honest investigations".

"The image of CBI as premier investigating agency of India is redoubtable.

However, at the same time, it has to rise to occasion to investigate the allegations against its two top ex honchos to further enhance its eminence, as there comes a time in the life time of any institution or organization, where it finds itself at cross roads, then it has to take a path which is the right path, which leads to sunshine and glory," the judge said.

The court has asked the agency to filed the status report in October 27. The CBI had lodged the case of alleged bribery against Qureshi in 2017.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Court CBI
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp