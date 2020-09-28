Wrestler Labhanshu Sharma, 20 others travel to London by bus for world peace

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After his successful Europe road trip for world peace, award-winning wrestler Labhanshu Sharma is all set to launch the longest bus journey of world from Rishikesh to London.

"This journey is for world peace and telling the people of the world about our amazing country. We have planned to give 15-minutes presentation about selected destinations of our country and our culture as a whole where a guest is treated as God," said Sharma.

It will be the longest bus journey in world covering 21000 km in 75 days across 20 countries scheduled to kick off in June next year from Rishikesh with total 20 passengers.

Sharma has received accolades by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late President Pranab Mukherjee. Sharma and his brother Vishal Sharma have recently completed the journey from India to London by road as part of their World Peace Tour.

The main purpose of this journey is to spread Indian culture and learn about other countries to benefit our country added Sharma who has previously made Peace trips through 32 countries on international roads.

The journey will start from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and will move towards Imphal through Lucknow and then will enter Myanmar. After this, they will reach Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

Later they will travel through European countries Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France and will reach England. This journey will not stop there, travelers will also be able to enjoy Wales and Scotland.