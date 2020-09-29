STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam floods: Death toll reaches 119, over 57.7 lakh people affected

A total of 627 relief camps have been set up for the flood victims in the State, in which 1,56,991 victims are taking shelter.

Published: 29th September 2020 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

Villagers wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Hojai district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DISPUR: Over 57.7 lakh people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods in the State, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday in its daily flood report.

"As many as 57,75,643 persons have been affected in 30 districts of Assam due to floods in the state," the ASDMA said adding that 119 people have lost their lives due to the floods so far.

A total of 627 relief camps have been set up for the flood victims in the State, in which 1,56,991 victims are taking shelter.

While the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at eight locations of Assam, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is positioned at 40 different locations in the State.

According to the flood report of SDRF, NDRF, Circle Office, Civil Defence, IWT, and local people are involved in the rescue operations. Around 390 boats have been deployed for the aid.

The State has been suffering from flood situations for the past several weeks.  

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam floods Assam State Disaster Management Authority
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp