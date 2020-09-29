Bihar polls: Tejasvi takes on Tejashwi over RJD’s 10 lakh government jobs promise

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Coming down heavily on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been attacking the Centre over unemployment in the poll-bound Bihar, newly appointed president of BJP’s youth wing Tejasvi Surya on Monday said the Yadav scion, who is doing politics of dynastic, knows nothing about hard work but is trying to mislead the youth promising jobs.

Surya’s statement came a day after Yadav promised to provide 10 lakh permanent government jobs if the Grand Alliance is voted to power in the Assembly election in Bihar.

“This prince has the pain of unemployment. He, who has never seen the pangs of poverty, is now claiming to be the champion of down-trodden. It is the NDA that has injected a new lease of life into Bihar after rescuing from the 15 years of jungle raj, the Bangalore BJP MP said during ‘Yuva Sanvad’ event in Patna.

He said that Bihar is the state that has been the cradle of Indian civilisation.

“Bihar, from the ancient Lichchavi republic to the struggle against the Emergency, has explained the importance of democracy to India,” Surya said.

Calling upon the youths to join hands to make the state self-reliant, Surya said the Bihar polls would determine the fate of the next 50 years of India.

“The youths of this state blessed with talents and resources can change the dynamics of politics to the dynamics of development. And it is happy to see that Bihar under the governance of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar has started marching towards the goal of becoming a prosperous state,” he said.

Accompanying him, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also mocked Yadav, saying “Tejashawi Yadav talks about giving 10 lakhs jobs. Will he give guns to the youths for crimes? During the 15 years of his parents’ rule, kidnapping was the first employment in Bihar”.