STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre extends ban on Naga insurgent group, cites spree of killings, extortion

According to the MHA, the group is aligning itself with other groups like the ULFA, Meitei organisations of Manipur and indulging in kidnapping and extortion from businessmen and other civilians.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the ban on National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), saying the insurgent group has been in violence, extortion and secessionist activities. 

Declaring the NSCN(K) as an “unlawful” association under sub-section (1) and section 3 of the unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the MHA said the group has been involved in 104 violent incidents resulting in killings of seven security personnel, six civilians and abduction of 75 civilians since it was first banned in September 2015.

In a notification, the MHA stated that the NSCN(K) is also involved in obtaining assistance from anti-India forces in other countries to procure arms and other assistance in furtherance of its objective of achieving a separate State. 

“The government is of the opinion that the NSCN(K), is aiming to create a sovereign Nagaland incorporating the Naga inhabited areas of Indo-Myanmar region by secession from the Indian Union; engaging in violent activities, thereby undermining the authority of the government of India and the governments of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and spreading terror and panic among the people,” the notification issued by MHA Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg said.

According to the MHA, the group is aligning itself with other groups like the ULFA, Meitei organisations of Manipur and indulging in kidnapping and extortion from businessmen and other civilians.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Socialist Council of Nagaland
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp