Centre extends ban on Naga insurgent group, cites spree of killings, extortion

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday extended the ban on National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), saying the insurgent group has been in violence, extortion and secessionist activities.

Declaring the NSCN(K) as an “unlawful” association under sub-section (1) and section 3 of the unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the MHA said the group has been involved in 104 violent incidents resulting in killings of seven security personnel, six civilians and abduction of 75 civilians since it was first banned in September 2015.

In a notification, the MHA stated that the NSCN(K) is also involved in obtaining assistance from anti-India forces in other countries to procure arms and other assistance in furtherance of its objective of achieving a separate State.

“The government is of the opinion that the NSCN(K), is aiming to create a sovereign Nagaland incorporating the Naga inhabited areas of Indo-Myanmar region by secession from the Indian Union; engaging in violent activities, thereby undermining the authority of the government of India and the governments of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and spreading terror and panic among the people,” the notification issued by MHA Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg said.

According to the MHA, the group is aligning itself with other groups like the ULFA, Meitei organisations of Manipur and indulging in kidnapping and extortion from businessmen and other civilians.