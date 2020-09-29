STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Religious places reopen in Indore after six months; masks, social distancing compulsory

In an order issued late Monday evening, district Collector Manish Singh asked devotees and priests to wear masks properly covering the nose and mouth and follow the social distancing norms.

Published: 29th September 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

India lockdown, covid lockdown

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Religious places have reopened in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district after nearly six months, and devotees have been asked to strictly follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an order issued late Monday evening, district Collector Manish Singh asked devotees and priests to wear masks properly covering the nose and mouth and follow the social distancing norms.

Sanitisers and use of soap will be mandatory at all religious places in the district, the order said.

Devotees will not be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of temples, it said.

People will have to maintain a distance of six feet from each other while attending feasts at religious places, the order said.

Managements of temples and other religious places in the district will have to ensure that all guidelines are followed, it further said.

The district administration has also allowed reopening of the Sarafa night food market in the city only for takeaways, officials said.

The permission to open religious places in Indore comes at a time when there is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the worst-hit district of the state.

The district has till now reported 23,524 COVID-19 cases and 558 deaths due to the disease, as per official data.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Indore Lockdown
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp