Ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini named as accused in 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents on Monday included then Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and then IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal as accused in the case of murder and attempt to murder.

Sources said the SIT has named Saini and Umranangal in the FIR in the Behbal Kalan case registered at the Bajakhana police station.

During the investigation, it was found that both the officers were involved in the Behbal Kalan firing conspiracy, thus, their names were nominated as accused in the case.

The SIT is likely to issue notices to Saini and Umaranangal soon. Both of them are already accused in the Kotkapura firing incident.

On October 14, 2015, hundreds of people had gathered in Kotkapura to protest against a sacrilege incident, which took place on October 12 in the nearby Bargari village, when the police used tear gas, water cannon and even opened fire to disperse the protesters.

During the protests in Behbal Kalan village, the police fired on the protesters killing two Sikh youths.