STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini named as accused in 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case

Sources said the SIT has named Saini and Umranangal in the FIR in the Behbal Kalan case registered at the Bajakhana police station.

Published: 29th September 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents on Monday included then Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and then IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal as accused in the case of murder and attempt to murder.

Sources said the SIT has named Saini and Umranangal in the FIR in the Behbal Kalan case registered at the Bajakhana police station.

During the investigation, it was found that both the officers were involved in the Behbal Kalan firing conspiracy, thus, their names were nominated as accused in the case. 

The SIT is likely to issue notices to Saini and Umaranangal soon. Both of them are already accused in the Kotkapura firing incident.

On October 14, 2015, hundreds of people had gathered in Kotkapura to protest against a sacrilege incident, which took place on October 12 in the nearby Bargari village, when the police used tear gas, water cannon and even opened fire to disperse the protesters.

During the protests in Behbal Kalan village, the police fired on the protesters killing two Sikh youths. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Behbal Kalan firing Sumedh Singh Saini Paramraj Singh Umranangal
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp