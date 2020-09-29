STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras Dalit gang rape: Congress questions 'silence' of PM, BJP women leaders

The Congress also protested at the Vijay Chowk over the incident, demanding justice for the victim.

Published: 29th September 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Hathras Dalit gang rape

Congress workers protest against the death of Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was gang-raped on Sept. 14, at Safderjung hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the BJP over the Hathras gangrape incident, the Congress Tuesday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and women leaders of his party, and alleged Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government has become the "crime capital" of the country.

The Opposition party's attack on the Centre and the state government came after a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi Tuesday morning, days after she was allegedly raped by four men.

The Congress also protested at the Vijay Chowk over the incident, demanding justice for the victim.

The party said its leaders PL Punia, Udit Raj, Amrita Dhawan along with other functionaries were detained at Mandir Marg Police station for the protest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the incident, saying the "class-specific jungle raj" of UP has killed another young woman.

"The government said that this is fake news and left the victim to die. Neither was this unfortunate incident fake, nor was the death of the victim and the mercilessness of the government," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government, alleging there is "no semblance of security" for women in the state.

"A Dalit girl who was victim of demoniac behavior in Hathras has passed away at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks, she struggled between life and death in hospitals," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

She said incidents of rape one after another, in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken the state.

"Law and order in UP has deteriorated beyond limits. There is no semblance of safety for women. Criminals are committing crimes in the open," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The killers of this girl should be punished severely, she demanded.

"You are accountable for the safety of women in UP," the Congress leader tweeted, tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that for eight days no gangrape charges were pressed in the matter and only after the media reported it, the police registered a case.

She also alleged that the UP chief minister's information advisor and the Agra Police, up until September 24, kept calling this "fake news".

"Questions still remain. Why did it take eight days for the UP police to register a gangrape case on her complaint, why was she immediately not transferred to a premier institute like AIIMS, and instead was left to die in UP? Why is it that these men who brutally assaulted, raped and murdered her, do not face NSA (National Security Act) charges and why is it that the UP chief minister is absolutely quiet on this?" Shrinate asked.

Claiming that there is no law and order in UP, she alleged the police are "hand in glove" with criminals and the government extends them "political patronage".

"I will also raise questions on the absolute conspicuous silence of the prime minister, and women leaders of the BJP who had at one point in time said it is their moral duty to raise their voice on crimes against women and today when they are in charge of those departments, they do not utter a word," she said.

If one does not condemn this, then one is very much "hand in glove" with the criminals, Shrinate said.

The Congress demands justice for the rape victim and the culprits should be brought to book, she said.

It should be a speedy trial, and the UP government should apologise to her family for calling it "fake news" for as long as they did, Shrinate added.

Citing that crimes against women had taken place in various cities in the state such as Hathras, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Barabanki and Lakhimpur, Shrinate alleged that women are subjected to brutal rape, assault and murder in the state and the government "keeps quiet and turns the other way".

"UP is today the crime capital of the country not just in murder and extortion, but in rapes and molestation. When will this end? The reason that it is not ending is because the UP government has tainted members," she said.

"Will the members who face criminal charges of rape and murder" be responsible for enforcing law and order in the state, she asked.

Out of about 312 BJP MLAs, 83 face serious charges such as murder and rape, Shrinate claimed.

"We stand in solidarity with the victim's family. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family," she added.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

She was referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

On September 14, the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and had gone missing soon after.

She was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her, an SP had said, while giving details of the incident.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang rape Crime against Dalits
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp