Hathras rape case: District administration announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for family of victim

She couldn't survive the night and died at 3 am, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir quoted her family as saying.

Published: 29th September 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HATHRAS: The Hathras district administration on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment after her alleged gang-rape and brutal physical assault in a village near here. The compensation was announced by Hatras district magistrate, shortly after she died in Delhi.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning, prompting outrage and angry protests.

In a replication of the Nirbhaya case horrors, the Dalit teen was allegedly sexually assaulted by four men on September 14 and referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday in an extremely critical condition with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue.

