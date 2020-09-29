STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Air Force to see major reshuffle at top level on October 1

Earlier, Indian Air Force saw a major reshuffle at the top level on August 1, 2020, with five Air Marshals taking charge at new positions.

Published: 29th September 2020 01:52 AM

Indian Air Force Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), Rafi Marg, New Delhi.

Indian Air Force Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), Rafi Marg, New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force is slated for another major reshuffle on the top, with the two commands getting new Air Officers Commander in Chief (AOC in C) taking charge and the top officer looking after the personnel of the force will be changing from October 1.

In August also five senior officers had taken new positions due to retirement, posting and promotion.  Air Force has total of seven commands.

Air Marshal RD Mathur currently the AOC in C of the EAC is shifting as the AOC in C of the Training Command, Bengaluru as the AOC-IN-C in place of Air Marshal AS Butola who is superannuating from the service on September 30.

With effect from October 1 Air Marshal Amit Dev will be taking charge as the AOC in C of the Shillong based Eastern Air Command (EAC) handling air security of the eastern part of the country including the northern areas with China in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.  

Air Marshal RJ Duckworth currently serving as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of the Delhi based Western Air Command is getting posted as the Air Officer in charge Personnel (AOP). AOP is incharge of the personnel related matters of the entire force. In a Command SASO, rank of Air Marshal, functions under the AOC in C as the head of the operational matters.

Under the AOC in C of a command, apart from SASO, a command has the Senior Maintenance Staff Officer looking after the maintenance, Senior Administration Officer taking of the Administrative matters and the Senior Medical Officer for the medical related issues.

Air Vice Marshal V Singh is being promoted as Air Marshal and will be posted as the Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO) of the Western Air Command (WAC) entrusted with the responsibility of the Western and Northern borders including Ladakh. It is the WAC which is operationally handling the standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh.

Indian Air Force saw a major reshuffle at the top level on August 1, 2020, with five Air Marshals taking charge at new positions. This was set in motion after the retirement of Air Marshal B Suresh on July 30.

