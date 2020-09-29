STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand court orders release of 17 Tablighi Jamaat members

The Tablighi Jamaat members are from Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Zambia and the Caribbean islands, he said.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

(File) Tablighi Jamaat members arrives at Old Delhi Railway station (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

(File) Tablighi Jamaat members arrives at Old Delhi Railway station (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

RANCHI: A Jharkhand court has ordered the release of 17 foreigners after sentencing them to three months in jail for hiding in a mosque here after returning from a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi earlier this year.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Ranchi, Faheem Kirmani, on Monday allowed the Tablighi Jamaat members to return to their home countries as they have already served the three-month jail term in judicial custody.

The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 2,200 each on them. The 17 persons partially pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them, including inadvertent action that could have spread the disease.

"They have served their sentence since their arrest from a mosque in Hindpiri locality of Ranchi on March 30 till the Jharkhand High Court granted them bail on July 15. They will soon return to their home countries," defence counsel Abdul Allam told PTI.

The Tablighi Jamaat members are from Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Zambia and the Caribbean islands, he said.

A Malaysian woman of this group had tested positive for COVID-19.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat COVID-19
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp