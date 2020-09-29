STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lokayukta declares Goa minister 'unfit' to hold office

The Lokayukta held that the 'obvious maladministration and vengeful action' on the part of Sarpanch, Secretary and Lobo resulted in causing loss to the complainant.

Published: 29th September 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Lobo. (Facebook)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Lokayukta has held Solid Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo to be "unfit to hold his post" while passing an order on a complaint against him, and said it should be conveyed to the chief minister.

Though making such recommendations is `futile', it is the duty of the anti-corruption institution to do it, said Lokayukta Justice P K Misra (retd) in his order of September 17, made public last week.

The order also indicted Sarpanch and Secretary of Arpora panchayat and Member Secretary of the North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) for maladministration and vengeful action against the complainant.

Rose de Souza, the complainant, had applied to the NGPDA -- Lobo was then its chairman -- for a construction license. But the authority delayed the sanction of license out of vengefulness, she alleged.

The Lokayukta held that the "obvious maladministration and vengeful action" on the part of Sarpanch, Secretary and Lobo resulted in causing loss to the complainant.

"If any declaration is made (under section 16-A of the Lokayukta Act) that he should not continue as a minister, and such declaration is accepted or deemed to be accepted, the matter is left to the discretion of the concerned minister to resign or not to resign," the order said.

"Therefore, in the present political scenario possibly no useful purpose would be served by giving a declaration that Lobo is unfit to continue as a Minister.

"In spite of such stark reality of futility of making such a declaration, the institution considers that it is a solemn duty to give a declaration that Lobo should not continue to hold the office of Minister," the order said.

Since chief minister is the competent authority in respect of a minister, the order should be forwarded to the CM along with relevant materials on record, it said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Lokayukta Michael Lobo
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp