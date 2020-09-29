Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Re-opening of Bara Imambara sparks row

The re-opening of Bara Imambara, one of the famous tourist spots of Lucknow, has led to controversy with Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad leading protests against the move. His contention is: Imambaras are primarily for majlis. The administration is not allowing the monument for its primary purpose then why opening it for tourists? In protest, he held a majlis on the Imambara campus where a large number of Shia Muslims took part. The cleric, a general secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, said majlis will now be held all through the days at the Bada Imambara during the month of Muharram.

Cardiologists’ music therapy for patients

Cardiologists in Lucknow came up with a novel way to destress their patient — music therapy. They crooned their heart out in a virtual concert to welcome the World Heart Day on September 29. So, hands which hold the scalpel in hospitals like SGPGI and KGMU were wielding mics. The programme was titled ‘Dil ke Naghme, Doctors ke Sang Me’, organised by Helping Hearts Foundation. It was premiered on Saturday night as part of a weeklong World Heart Day celebration — Jashn-e-Dil. The show was an instant hit among viewers who appreciated and extended compliments to the doctors, who succeeded in treating their stress, anxiety and depression in Covid-19 times with their music therapy.

Jumbo feast for elephants in Mathura

It was a jumbo feast, quite literally. An Agra-based NGO, Wildlife SOS, hosted its annual buffet for pachyderms to commemorate the Elephant Appreciation Day, which fell on September 22. The event is held every year at the elephant conservation and care centre in Mathura. It was a spread of piles of fruits and vegetables which the resident jumbos of the centre feasted on. “This year, the buffet contained bucket-loads of seasonal fruits like melons, apples, watermelons along with pumpkins, corn and maize. We celebrate this day also to say thanks to our supporters,” said NGO co-founder K Satyanarayanan.

UP govt issues press

notes in Sanskrit

Journalists in Lucknow were in for a surprise when their inbox suddenly witnessed government press releases in Sanskrit last week. Many thought it to be a one-off case, but when the phenomenon was repeated the next day, it was time for them to sit up and take notice. The information department of the UP government had added another feature to its ‘service’ to help scribes. Special writers have been hired to draft press releases in Sanskrit by the department which was already sending out press notes in Hindi and English.

