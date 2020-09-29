Maha flip flop: Uddhav govt had ordered to implement farm ordinances in August

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi govt is opposed to the farm laws passed by the Parliament, its textile and co-operation department led by NCP minister Balasaheb Patil had in August issued the notification asking to strictly implement the three farm ordinances in the state.

The two-paged notification was issued on August 10 by the state Director of Marketing Satish Soni. It said all agriculture produce and livestock market committees (APMCs) and district agriculture cooperatives in the state were ordered to “strictly implement” the three ordinances, which were converted into law by the Parliament.

However, on Tuesday, Balasaheb Patil, said that they would cancel the notification which was issued in August. As the deputy CM Ajit Pawar is opposed to the farm laws, there is no question of implementing it in Maharashtra, he added.

“We will have a meeting with all ministers of Maha Vikas Aghadi where the final decision of cancelling the earlier order and not implementing the recently approved farm law will be taken. We will take decisions in favour of farmers,” NCP minister said.

Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Congress president and revenue minister, said that they have made a clear stand that they will not allow implementing this anti-farmer law in Maharashtra.

This law is more beneficial for corporate traders than farmers. “If the BJP is really concerned about the farmers' interest, then why they did not make Minimum Support Price (MSP) as part of the law. Besides, if someone cheats the farmers or purchases their produces below the MSP, then there should be provisions in Act to penalize that particular trader. The government should also ensure that through this law, they should not introduce the feudal zamindari system again in which farmers will get reduced to labourers on their own land,” Thorat said.

He said that he has submitted a memorandum to CM Uddhav Thackeray requesting him not to implement farm bills in the state.

Kishore Tiwari, Chairman of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission, said, “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to take strong action against officers who took the suo motu decision without informing the CM and the deputy CM. We are against the farm law and will ensure it’s not enforced in the state.” However, the CM has not yet made clear his stand on the issue, Tiwari said.