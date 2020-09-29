Mamata leaves for north Bengal to hold administrative review meetings after almost 7 months

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Siliguri on Monday to hold administrative review meetings with officials of five districts in the northern part of the state, a senior official said.

Banerjee had last conducted a review meeting with officials of Malda district in March. The meetings were halted due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

She is likely to hold the administrative review meetings at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat in Siliguri.

The chief minister is likely to hold the meetings with officials of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Tuesday and Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Coochbehar districts on Wednesday, he said.

COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the meetings, the official said, adding Banerjee is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday.