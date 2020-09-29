STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata leaves for north Bengal to hold administrative review meetings after almost 7 months

Banerjee had last conducted a review meeting with officials of Malda district in March. The meetings were halted due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Published: 29th September 2020 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Siliguri on Monday to hold administrative review meetings with officials of five districts in the northern part of the state, a senior official said.

Banerjee had last conducted a review meeting with officials of Malda district in March. The meetings were halted due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

She is likely to hold the administrative review meetings at Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat in Siliguri.

The chief minister is likely to hold the meetings with officials of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts on Tuesday and Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Coochbehar districts on Wednesday, he said.

COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the meetings, the official said, adding Banerjee is scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp