Nearly 4 lakh fake COVID-19 test kits seized in Noida; 1 arrested

According to the police, 3.97 lakh pouches carrying fake antibodies rapid test kits for coronavirus were seized from the company.

Published: 29th September 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Police on Tuesday busted a company manufacturing fake test kits for COVID-19 and arrested a person, officials said here.

Nearly four lakh fake rapid test kits were recovered from the company located in Sector 7, under the Sector 20 police station area, they said.

"The fake company was busted a da y after a complaint about it was made by a representative of a COVID-19 test kit-making company. This company had claimed that its forged labels are being used on fake testing kits," a police spokesperson said.

Rajesh Prasad, who runs this fake company, has been arrested. He was picked up from his home in Delhi's Ashok Nagar, he said.

An FIR has been lodged under the Copyright Act, 1957 at the Sector 20 police station, and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

