Need to look into legal aspects: AIIMS forensic chief on report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Earlier, the CBI on Monday took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

Published: 29th September 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion, said Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board while commenting on the forensic report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

"AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," Gupta told ANI.

On September 7, ANI reported that the AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death.

Earlier, the CBI on Monday took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

