STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No mask, no entry into public transport: BMC to Mumbaikars

The decisions were taken in an e-meeting chaired by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, they said.

Published: 29th September 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai bus

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The civic corporation in Mumbai on Tuesday announced that people not wearing masks will not be allowed entry inside public transport buses, taxis and rickshaws.

Officials said malls, offices and societies, among others, will paste 'no mask, no entry' stickers as part of measures taken to increase awareness among people about coronavirus outbreak norms involving face coverings.

The decisions were taken in an e-meeting chaired by Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, they said.

Civic ward offices will convey the decision to taxi and autorickshaw unions as well as the management of other establishments, they added.

Chahal also asked civic officials to enforce fines for mask violations, currently Rs 200, strictly.

Between April 1 and September 26, the civic body has fined 14,000 people in the metropolis for not wearing masks in public and collected Rs 52.76 lakh from them.

BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde said the decision would be implemented strictly on the civic-run metropolitan bus service.

Mumbai is among the country's top hotspots with over two lakh COVID-19 cases and 8,800 deaths so far.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mask COVID COVID 19 Lockdown Pandemic Prince's studio open to public
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp