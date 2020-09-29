STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Purushottam Sharma like father, calls me 'beta': Scribe files complaint against transferred IPS officer's family

The anchor has demanded that police take appropriate action in the matter and protect her from undergoing 'mental torture.' 

Published: 29th September 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

FIR

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The news anchor of a regional TV channel here has filed a police complaint against the wife and son of an IPS officer, accusing them of tarnishing her reputation.

Purushottam Sharma, a 1986 batch IPS officer, was transferred following a viral video which showed him thrashing his wife, soon after she confronted him at the anchor's flat.

The anchor submitted a complaint against Sharma's wife and son at the Shahpura police station, and claimed that the IPS officer is "like a father" to her and calls her 'beta'.

"The complaint states that her privacy and image has suffered a lot in the society and caused disrepute to her name," Shahpura police station in-charge Jitendra Patel said.

The anchor has demanded that police take appropriate action in the matter and protect her from undergoing "mental torture."

"As I am associated with journalism, I keep meeting officials and politicians quite often," she said in her complaint.

"On Sunday (September 27), DG Purushottam Sharma called me around 7 pm, saying he is near my place (residence), so I invited him over for a cup of tea," she said.

The anchor said some time later, Sharma's wife also reached her flat and rang the doorbell.

"I dont know her but I opened the door out of courtesy, after which she forcibly entered the flat," she added.

"Sharma and his wife had a fight, after which the IPS officer went out of the house," she said.

She claimed that Sharmas wife stayed back and asked her "unnecessary questions" and also made a video-recording of her bedroom, which was made viral on social media by Sharma's son, making "baseless allegations" against her.

"DG Saab (Sharma) is like my father and he used to call me 'beta'," the anchor said.

"I never realised that his coming to my home for a cup of tea will become such a big issue. It has tarnished my image and compromised my privacy," she said in the complaint.

The police station in-charge said that as this is a matter of causing disrepute to someones image, a complaint can be filed only in court.

The order to remove Sharma from the post of Director Public Prosecution and transfer him to the state secretariat without assigning him any post was issued by the state home department Under Secretary Annu Bhalavi on Monday.

"Two videos related to you went viral on social media in which prima facie you are seen engaging in immoral behaviour and domestic violence with your wife," a show-cause notice issued by Bhalavi to Sharma had said.

"Your actions are in violation of the All India Services rules and therefore, you are directed to give your clarification on why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for your acts," it had said.

The government has asked Sharma to submit his reply by 5.30 pm on Tuesday, failing which it will be construed that he doesn't have any response to file and accordingly action will be initiated against him, the order said.

Sharma's son Parth, a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, sent the video to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some senior bureaucrats, and requested that a complaint be registered against his father.

Sharma, who has been married for 32 years, had said, "This is a family matter, not a crime. I am not a criminal. My wife stalks me wherever I go. I am dealing with this."

The state women's commission has summoned Sharma on October five and also directed it to provide security to his wife.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Purushottam Sharma
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp