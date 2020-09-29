STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reject COVID-negative reports of passengers from four Indian labs: Dubai to Air India Express

The laboratories are Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in the cities of Kerala, Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (Private) Limited and Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi, the airline said on Twitter.

Published: 29th September 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Air India Express

Air India Express (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-negative test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories should be rejected, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) told the Air India Express on Monday.

The laboratories are Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in the cities of Kerala, Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (Private) Limited and Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi, the airline said on Twitter.

On September 18, Air India Express flights were suspended for 24 hours by the DCAA for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4.

According to rules in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), passengers travelling from India are required to bring original COVID-negative certificates from RT-PCR tests done within 96 hours prior to the journey.

The Air India Express tweeted, saying the regulatory authority in Dubai has recommended it to "reject the RT-PCR test reports from the following laboratories for passengers travelling to Dubai: Suryam Lab in Jaipur; Microhealth Lab in the cities of Kerala. Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (P) Ltd in Delhi; Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi".

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to COVID-19.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed with other countries since July.

The UAE is one of the 10 countries with which India has established bilateral air bubble pacts.

Under such a pact, the airlines of both countries can operate international passenger flights with certain restrictions.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Express Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp