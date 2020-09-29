STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security scenario in eastern Ladakh at uneasy 'no war no peace' status: IAF chief

Indian Air Force is on high operational alert and has mobilised its strategic combat and air lift assets due to the tensions along the Eastern Ladakh.

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chief of Indian Air Force termed the prevalent situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh as “uneasy” and its status is of ‘no war no peace’ on Tuesday.

Air Chief also added that our defence forces were prepared for any eventuality. 

"The present security scenario along our northern frontiers is at an uneasy no war no peace status. Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality as you are aware," said Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria while addressing a webinar on Tuesday in New Delhi jointly organised by Centre for Air Power Studies and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers.

Air Chief said that air power will be enabler in future conflicts thus IAF should maintain an edge over the adversaries. "Our defence forces are prepared for any eventuality. The Indian Air Force has responded with resolve to counter any misadventure. Air power will be a crucial enabler in our victory in any future conflict. It is, therefore, imperative that the IAF obtains and maintains technological edge over our adversaries."

Indian Air Force is on high operational alert and has mobilised its strategic combat and air lift assets due to the tensions along the Eastern Ladakh.

The recent induction of the Rafale fighter jet, along with the C-17 transport aircraft, the Chinook heavy lift helicopter, the Apache attack helicopter and other aircraft fleets had provided the IAF with "substantial tactical and strategic capability enhancement," he said.

Air Chief Bhadauria enumerated the future air force requirements of its assets and platforms and called it as an opportunity for private industry. "Air Force was looking at 450 new aircraft, including helicopters, over the next two decades" and it included the purchase of 83 LCA Mk1 fighter jets and 106 HTT-40 trainer aircraft..

Speaking on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), he said Air force has requested the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to work on a single point agenda and develop a fifth generation aircraft with sixth generation technologies.

