Three labourers dead, 1 injured in Vadodara building collapse

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Three labourers, including a woman, were killed and another worker was injured after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara city in the early hours of Tuesday, an official said.

The building, being constructed in the densely populated Bavamanpura area of the old city near Panigate locality, crashed around 12.30 am, Panigate fire station officer Amit Chaudhary said.

"After getting a call about the building collapse early in the morning, our teams rushed to the spot and started search and rescue operation as locals told us that some labourers were trapped under the rubble," he said.

During the rescue operation, which lasted till the afternoon, bodies of three labourers were pulled out of the debris, he said.

"Three labourers, including a woman, died after being crushed under the concrete slabs, while we managed to pull out one labourer alive in injured state," the official said.

No resident of Bavamanpura, which is a thickly populated area, was injured, he added. Vadodara is located around 110 km from Ahmedabad.