Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh suspension bridge opened at midnight for ailing Nepali girl

The Nepali student, suffering from abdominal lumps, had to be admitted to a Pithoragarh hospital and the international bridge was the only way to reach there.

By ANI

DEHRADUN: India opened the international suspension bridge in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand for around 30 minutes at midnight, making way for an ailing Nepali student who needed immediate medical attention.

The Nepali student, suffering from abdominal lumps, had to be admitted to a Pithoragarh hospital and the international bridge was the only way to reach there. Hence, the Nepali government requested India to arrange for the ailing student's travel.

The deputy collector of Dharchula in Pithoragarh confirmed that they opened the swing bridge at the request of the Nepali government to make way for an ailing local girl. "On request from Nepal, with the permission of the district collector, we opened the bridge for 30 minutes. People from both the sides crossed the bridge, besides the girl."

The girl's mother Revati Devi said they requested the Nepali authorities to arrange for their travel across the border as she required immediate treatment.  

