With lockdown curbs lifted, Uttarakhand tourism sector gets a leg-up

Hotels across major tourist destinations have received over 80% booking and they hope that the losses during the summer will be recovered. 

Published: 29th September 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With all restrictions lifted for tourists to visit Uttarakhand, including the mandatory Covid negative report, business activities are gaining ground in the tourism sector.  

“We have received over 80% booking for this weekend. Every necessary precaution will be in place to check the spread of Covid. Now that the business seems to be back on track, we hope things are going to be promising,” said Ved Sah, spokesperson of the Nainital Hotel and Restaurants Association. 

Hotel owners in Mussoorie also said that bookings are expected to be full in a day or two for the weekend. “I have got bookings of over 75% to date. The summer season went without any business. We hope to recover some of the loss as people would now want to travel more than ever,” said Sandeep Sahni, president of the Uttarakhand Hotels Association. 

Many other popular destinations such as Mukteshwar, Bhimtal, Harsil, Devorayag and others are also getting bookings along with lesser known destinations. 

According to estimates, over 2.5 lakh people are dependent directly or indirectly on the tourism sector for their livelihood.  

The state government, from September 24, eased norms on Covid. Now, tourists travelling to the hill state do not need a Covid negative report but hoteliers and tourists will have to inform authorities in case of symptom or infection. 

Tourists will have to mandatorily register themselves on the Dehradun Smart City portal.

“Our aim is to revive the tourism sector so that the industry gets a boost. Tourism is the backbone of our state’s economy and we are committed to make the sector world class,” said tourism minister Satpal Maharaj.

