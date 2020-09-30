315 Kashmiri students enter Pakistan via Wagah border after being stranded in India amid lockdown

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Around 315 Kashmiri students studying in various colleges and universities in Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad and around 100 Pakistani nationals crossed over to Pakistan from the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday after being stranded in India for the last six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasir Khuehmi, founder president of J&K Students Association said, "On the request of the Pakistani government, the Indian government allowed 315 Kashmiri students to cross over to the Pakistani side via Attari-Wagah border today so that they can resume their studies in various educational institutions in the neighbouring country. Most of these students are doing MBBS in various medical colleges and universities in Pakistan. During the last one month, this is the second group of Kashmiri students who left for Lahore from the Attari-Wagah border. Earlier, a batch of around 350 students had returned to Pakistan on September 10."

"There are around 1,000 students from Kashmir studying in medical and engineering colleges in Pakistan," he said.

An official at the border said that of the 100 Pakistani nationals who went back, 55 had come from Gujarat, besides Delhi, Chhattisgarh and other places. They had to bring their COVID-19 negative report but were screened by a team of doctors deputed by the Punjab government at the integrated check post at Attari before they crossed over.

Farooq who hailed from Srinagar said that he had been stuck at home for the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had for some time been attending online classes. Now, as his medical college has started classes he is going back and will join the college tomorrow.

A woman from the neighbouring country said she had come to India for a medical procedure and was living with her sister-in-law but due to the lockdown she had been stuck for the past six months and now is delighted to go back and join her family.

"We had come to India for an operation and had been here for the last sixteen months and now today we are finally going back home," said a couple from the neighbouring country.