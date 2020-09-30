STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

315 Kashmiri students enter Pakistan via Wagah border after being stranded in India amid lockdown

"There are around 1,000 students from Kashmir studying in medical and engineering colleges in Pakistan," said Nasir Khuehmi, founder president of J&K Students Association

Published: 30th September 2020 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

A BSF jawan checks the names of Pakistani nationals at Wagah border post (Photo | AFP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Around 315 Kashmiri students studying in various colleges and universities in Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad and around 100 Pakistani nationals crossed over to Pakistan from the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday after being stranded in India for the last six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasir Khuehmi, founder president of J&K Students Association said, "On the request of the Pakistani government, the Indian government allowed 315 Kashmiri students to cross over to the Pakistani side via Attari-Wagah border today so that they can resume their studies in various educational institutions in the neighbouring country. Most of these students are doing MBBS in various medical colleges and universities in Pakistan. During the last one month, this is the second group of Kashmiri students who left for Lahore from the Attari-Wagah border. Earlier, a batch of around 350 students had returned to Pakistan on September 10."

"There are around 1,000 students from Kashmir studying in medical and engineering colleges in Pakistan," he said.

An official at the border said that of the 100 Pakistani nationals who went back, 55 had come from Gujarat, besides Delhi, Chhattisgarh and other places. They had to bring their COVID-19 negative report but were screened by a team of doctors deputed by the Punjab government at the integrated check post at Attari before they crossed over.

Farooq who hailed from Srinagar said that he had been stuck at home for the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had for some time been attending online classes. Now, as his medical college has started classes he is going back and will join the college tomorrow.

A woman from the neighbouring country said she had come to India for a medical procedure and was living with her sister-in-law but due to the lockdown she had been stuck for the past six months and now is delighted to go back and join her family.

"We had come to India for an operation and had been here for the last sixteen months and now today we are finally going back home," said a couple from the neighbouring country.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wagah border India-Pakistan border
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp