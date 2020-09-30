Amid fanfare, HAL rolls out 300th Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), on Tuesday, rolled out its 300th Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-Dhruv).

A programme was held at HAL’s Helicopter Division wherein Y K Sharma, Additional Director General (South Zone), directorate general of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) handed over the roll-out certificate of the 300th helicopter to chief executive officer, Helicopter Complex G V S Bhaskar.

On the occasion, the ‘Ground Run’ of the first Limited Series Production (LSP) of Light Combat Helicopter-Limited Series Production (LCH-LSP), piloted by Gp Capt (Retd) Hari Krishnan Nair S, chief test pilot and Gp Capt (Retd) C G Narasimha Prasad, senior flight test engineer of Flight Operations, Rotary Wing, was carried out.

“With more ALH getting inducted into the services, our focus on customer support is ever increasing. With over 2,80,000 flying hours, ALH has proven to be a multi-role helicopter for any mission, any place, any time,” said Bhaskar.

“The ALH prototype had taken its maiden flight on August 30, 1992. The evolution from ALH Mark-I to Mark-IV has been phenomenal and is a boost to the indigenous design and development of helicopters”, said said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

Currently, HAL is producing 73 ALHs contracted for Army (41), Indian Navy (16) and Indian Coast Guard (16). Out of this, 38 ALHs have already been produced,” said a HAL sporkesperson.