STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ayodhya tense on eve of Babri Masjid demolition case verdict; security ramped up in temple town

Special judge SK Yadav will deliver the verdict against 32 accused, including former deputy PM L K Advani.

Published: 30th September 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya Ram Temple site.

Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a special CBI court set to pronounce its verdict in Lucknow on Wednesday in the Babri mosque demolition case, the Ayodhya administration was busy sprucing up security in the temple town while the seers and Muslims groups associated with the litigation stood divided.

One of the main litigants, Iqbal Ansari, demanded acquittal of all the accused to maintain communal harmony. But Haji Mehboob, also a litigant of the title suit, demanded strictest punishment to the accused.

Special judge SK Yadav will deliver the verdict against 32 accused, including former deputy PM L K Advani.

If the court decision leads to conviction of the accused, three sitting BJP MPs — Lallu Singh of Faizabad, Brij Bhushan Saran Singh of Kaiserganj and Sakshi Maharaj of Unnao — could stand to lose their Lok Sabha membership.

Leaders and mahants based in Ayodhya and accused in the demolition case expressed their willingness to accept the court verdict with a feeling of “pride” as their struggle had culminated in the construction of Ram temple. 

Former BJP MP and accused Ram Vilas Vedanti said if he faced conviction, he would accept it with “pride” in the name of Lord Ram.

“If I am punished with a life sentence or even sentenced to death, I shall accept it as my fate,” he said. 
Vinay Katiyar, former BJP MP, echoed similar sentiments.

“The SC has settled the dispute over Ram Janmabhoomi, so this case should also end as the fight was for the Ram temple,” he said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Babri Masjid Ayodhya Iqbal Ansari Haji Mehboob Sakshi Maharaj Lallu Singh Brij Bhushan Saran Singh
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp