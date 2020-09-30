STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Babri Masjid demolition case: A timeline

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court.

Published: 30th September 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid, Babri mosque

In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The verdict by a special court in the Babri Masjid demolition case comes 28 years after kar sevaks razed the 16th century mosque and almost a year after the Supreme Court settled the land case in favour of a Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site.

A timeline:

- 1528: Babri Masjid built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur.

- 1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files plea in Faizabad district court seeking permission to build a canopy outside the disputed structure.

Court rejects the plea.

- 1949: Idols of Ram Lalla placed under central dome outside the disputed structure.

- 1950: Gopal Simla Visharad files suit in Faizabad district court for right to worship the idols of Ram Lalla.

- Paramahansa Ramachandra Das files suit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols.

- 1959: Nirmohi Akhara files suit seeking possession of the site.

- 1961: UP Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site.

- Feb 1986: Local court orders the government to open the site to Hindu worshippers.

- Aug 1989: Allahabad HC orders status quo in respect of the disputed structure.

- Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid demolished.

- Dec 1992: Two FIRs filed in the case.

One against unknown kar sevaks for demolition of the mosque.

The other names BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and others for allegedly giving communal speeches before the demolition.

- Oct 1993: CBI files composite charge sheet accusing Advani and others of conspiracy.

- May 2001: Special CBI court drops proceedings against Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Bal Thackeray and others.

- Nov 2004: CBI challenges before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court the dropping of proceedings against BJP leaders on technical grounds.

Court issues notices.

- May 2010: High court dismisses plea.

Says no merit in CBI's revision petition.

- Sep 2010: In a 2:1 majority, HC rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

- May 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

- Feb 2011: CBI moves Supreme Court against high court order in the mosque demolition case.

- Mar 2017: SC indicates it may consider reviving conspiracy charge against the BJP leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case.

- SC suggests fresh attempts to resolve Ayodhya dispute.

- Apr: SC favours time-bound completion of trial in the case and reserves order on CBI's plea.

- SC restores criminal conspiracy charge against leaders including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti and clubs the trials in the matters pending against VIPs and kar sevaks.

- Nov 2019: SC grants entire disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla, directs govt to allot an alternative five-acre plot to Muslims to build mosque.

- Aug 2020: PM Narendra Modi conducts 'bhoomi pujan' in Ayodhya, launches construction of Ram temple.

- Supreme Court extends by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

- Sep 30: Special Judge S K Yadav delivers judgment in the mosque demolition case, all accused acquitted.

WATCH | Not enough evidence to suggest Babri demolition was pre-planned: Court acquits all accused

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babri Masjid demolition case Babri Masjid case timeline
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp