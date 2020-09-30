STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict: Bigwigs may be exempted from court appearance 

In case, the judge convicts the accused and slates the quantum of sentence to some other date, then the state government will have to issue another extension to the judge.

Published: 30th September 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai And kanu Sarda
Express News Service

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI:  While the much awaited day of verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case has finally arrived after a prolonged legal battle of 28 years, the appearance of around six of the accused is unlikely during the pronouncement of the judgment.

Incidentally, special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav is retiring on Wednesday as per the UP government’s last order.

In case, the judge convicts the accused and slates the quantum of sentence to some other date, then the state government will have to issue another extension to the judge.

The retirement age of district court judges is regulated by state service rules.

The state government has made elaborate three-tier security arrangements in and around the special CBI court premises in Lucknow to avert any untoward incident.

Those who may get an exemption from personal appearance in the court during the delivery of the verdict include BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former UP chief minister and ex-Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas chief and chairman of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan.

While the law makes personal appearance mandatory for all the accused at the time of judgment delivery, those seeking exemption have taken the pretext of old age and pandemic.

According to legal experts, in ordinary circumstances such an application is generally allowed by the trial court. 

While Advani and Joshi are likely to seek court’s permission to appear through video conferencing due to age factor, rest four have shown their inability to appear on health grounds, said sources.

Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Nritya Gopal Das have been in the grip of coronavirus. Bharti is Covid-positive and convalescing at AIIMS in Rishikesh. Speaking to this newspaper, Das said after recovering from Covid-19 last month, he was still under doctors’ observation.

“The doctors have advised me against movement even though my condition has improved,” said the Mahant.

ACCUSED WHO DIED

  •  Bal Thackeray, former Shiv Sena chief. 
  •  Ashok Singhal, ex-VHP International president. 
  •  Mahant Avaidyanath, former mahant of Gorakhnath math. 
  •  Vishnu Hari Dalmia, ex-president VHP. 
  •  Paramhans Ramchandra Das, Janmabhoomi Nyas ex-chief. 
  •  Acharya Giriraj Kishore, ex-senior vice-president of VHP. 
  •  Baikunth Lal Sharma, ex-BJP MP from East Delhi. 
  •  Moreshwar Save, ex-Shiv Sena MP. 
  •  Devendra Bahadur Rai, ex-BJP MP.
  •  Ramesh Pratap Singh, Bajrang Dal leader. 
  •  Mahamandaleshwar Jagdish Maharaj, Hindu activist. 
  •  Vinod Kumar Vatsa, kar sevak. 
  •  Ram Narayan Das, kar sevak. 
  •  Laxmi Narayan Das, kar sevak. 
  •  Hargovind Singh, kar sevak.
  •  Satish Kumar Nagar, kar sevak.

CHARGES AGAINST ACCUSED

*Crime No 197/92: Under various  IPC sections for dacoity, causing hurt to deter public servants, defiling a place of worship, trespass in any place of worship, promoting enmity on grounds of religion.

*Crime no 198/92: Under IPC sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, promoting enmity on grounds of religion.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babri Masjid Demolition Case Babri Masjid Demolition Babri Masjid Murli Manohar Joshi Uma Bharti Kalyan Singh Mahant Nritya Gopal Das
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp