CBI to decide on challenging special court verdict after consulting legal department: Counsel

Delivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-old case, CBI judge S K Yadav held that there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The CBI will decide on filing an appeal against the special court verdict acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case after consulting the legal department, its counsel said on Wednesday.

"After a copy of today's verdict is received, it would be sent to the CBI headquarters where it would be studied by the legal department and a decision on filing an appeal would be taken as per its suggestion," CBI counsel Lalit Singh said.

He was replying to query on whether the investigating agency will challenge the verdict of the special court which had on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, M M Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, in the politically sensitive case.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months that left nearly 2,000 people dead across the country.

The structure was demolished by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that the mosque was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

The central agency produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court.

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict CBI Court
