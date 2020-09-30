STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa CM meets PM, Minister to discuss mining issue

The Supreme Court order in 2018 had scrapped 88 operational mining leases, citing irregularities in the renewal processes.

Published: 30th September 2020

Goa CM, Pramod Sawant

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss several issues, including resumption of iron ore mining that awaits a decision by the Supreme Court.

Sawant, who is in Delhi on a two-day visit, also met Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"Called on the Prime Minister in New Delhi today. Had fruitful discussion on various matters, including mining," Sawant tweeted.

"Later, met Union Minister of Mines to discuss the mining matter at length. We are hopeful of a positive outcome in the coming days," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Two mining-related petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court. One is a Special Leave Petition filed by a mining company to seek extension of the mining lease period, thereby doing away with the need for renewal of the lease.

Another plea by the state urged the apex court to reassess its 2018 order, which had put the brakes on the Goa mining industry.

The Supreme Court order in 2018 had scrapped 88 operational mining leases, citing irregularities in the renewal processes. When the mining industry was at its peak, mining extraction, trade and export accounted for 30 per cent of the state's Gross Domestic Product.

