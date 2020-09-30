STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras case: NCW to seek explanation from UP Police on family's claims

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission condemns that the gang-rape victim was cremated without family's involvement.

Published: 30th September 2020 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCW on Wednesday condemned the manner in which the Hathras gang-rape victim was cremated, saying it will seek explanation from the UP Police on it.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, told PTI that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

ALSO READ: Women's rights activists on her forcible cremation

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission condemns that the gang-rape victim was cremated without family's involvement.

"In UP Gang-Rape Tragedy, 2.30 am Cremation By Cops, Family was Kept Out. @NCWIndia condemn it strongly. Why the family wasn't allowed in Cremation?  Why at night?@Uppolice @hathraspolice," Sharma tweeted.

In another tweet, Sharma said an explanation will be sought from the UP DGP on the matter.

  She said her office spoke to the brother of the victim.

"The brother of the victim called and told my office that he and his father were taken to the cremation ground while the cremation was on but were not allowed to see the face," Sharma tweeted.

The woman was raped in a village in Hathras by four men on September 14.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

As news of her death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang rape case NCW
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp