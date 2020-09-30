STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras rape case: UP police official says medical examination did not confirm rape

Piyush Mordia, Inspector General (IG) Aligarh said the medical examination did not confirm rape. Samples have been sent to forensics lab and a report is awaited.

Published: 30th September 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express illustration)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI/ALIGARH: The medical examination of the body of the 19-year-old who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday did not confirm rape, Piyush Mordia, Inspector General (IG) Aligarh said.

The woman, who had sufferred grievous injuries after an alleged gangrape and assault incident a fortnight ago, died on Tuesday and her body was taken to her native place of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The last rites were performed there in the wee hours of Wednesday. 

Meanwhile. while addressing media, Mordia said, "On September 14, the victim's brother filed a complaint in which he said that a man strangled and tried to murder his sister. The victim was then shifted to a hospital. She in her statement said that the man had also harassed her and made no other allegations."

"On September 22, the victim named three other persons and made allegations of rape. The medical examination did not confirm rape. Samples have been sent to forensics lab and a report awaited. All four accused have been arrested," he added.

Following her death, members of the Bhim Army staged a protest outside the Safdarjung Hospital in demanding death penalty for the four arrested accused. Congress members including the Delhi Mahila Congress and others also staged a protest at Vijay Chowk demanding justice for the woman, following which a total of 36 people were detained and removed from the spot by police.

Delhi Police late on Tuesday said that family members of the woman were not on dharna outside Safdarjung hospital. "They wanted to go but different groups tried to hijack the issue. Later, the family was convinced and they left with SDM and the Circle Officer of Hathras" Delhi Police said.

Samajwadi Party workers also held protests in different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Hathras district administration on Tuesday said a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family of the woman. "The State government has already provided compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family," the district magistrate tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh terming the death of victim woman as a sad incident and said that strict action will be taken in the incident.

"The incident is very saddening. Our Chief Minister is also sad. FIR was filed as soon as his brother visited the police station. Our government stands with the victim's family. The investigation started immediately and four accused have been arrested. Strict action will be taken," Singh told ANI.

"Law will take its own course. The government has also given financial support of Rs 10 lakh to the victim's family. We are there to help the family in everything," he added.

Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh said, "We will file a charge sheet in the case at the earliest and we will try to fast track the case and ensure the maximum punishment for accused."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet hit out at the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said: "Chief Minister is responsible for the safety of women in the State...The killers should get the severest possible punishment."

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati demanded all possible support for the aggrieved family, and that the case should be heard in a fast track court.

"The news of the death of the Dalit girl after gangrape in Hathras, UP, is very sad. The government should provide all possible help to the victim's family and ensure quick punishment to the culprits by prosecuting them in a fast-track court" Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said "There is no expectation from today's insensitive power."

(With ANI inputs)

