STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ignored by RJD, Kushwaha heralds fifth alliance with two parties ahead of Bihar polls

This is the fifth political alliance after the NDA, Grand Alliance, UDSA (Owaisi) and the Pappu Yadav-led Progressive Democratic Alliance in the state where three-phase polls begin from October 28.

Published: 30th September 2020 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

LSP President Upendra Kushwaha (C) with BSP BSP Bihar in-charge Ramji Singh Gautama (L) and Janwadi party leader Sanjay Singh Chauhan (R) during a joint press conference. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a season of new alliances in Bihar, the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP on Tuesday allied with two other regional parties — the BSP and Janvadi Party (Socialist). Kushwaha said he would announce the name of the alliance soon.

This is the fifth political alliance after the NDA, Grand Alliance, UDSA (Owaisi) and the Pappu Yadav-led Progressive Democratic Alliance in the state where three-phase polls begin from October 28.

Kushwaha accused the Lalu Prasad-led RJD of sharing a tacit political agenda with the BJP.

“It is common belief that the BJP is directly or indirectly influencing RJD’s decision-making in the same way as it is creating a rift between the JD-U and the LJP”, Kushwaha said, urging the like-minded parties in the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan to join hands with his alliance.

Upendra Kushwaha claims to represent those belonging to his Kushwaha community, an extremely backward caste, which forms around 8% of the state’s population.

He blamed JD-U chief Nitish Kumar for the “chaos” in the state in the last 15 years by making governance subservient to the bureaucracy.

“Nitish Kumar has ruined the state more than what Lalu-Rabri did in their 15-year rule.

The RLSP believes by forging a new alliance rather than going with the opposition would throw up a new bold alternative before the people,” he said, adding Nitish Kumar and Tejashawi Yadav of RJD are the two faces of the same coin.

Kushwaha said he had requested the RJD to change its leader at the top “because the people don’t accept the leadership of Tejashawi Yadav, who is not even a matriculate”.

He said the people should be cautious with both RJD and BJP.

Targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha said law and order had deteriorated in the state.

Accompanied by state BSP chief Ramji Singh Gautam and Janvadi Party (Socialist) national leader Sanjay S. Chauhan, Kushwaha announced fielding candidates for all 243 seats.

“I invite Chirag Paswan and others, who wish true development of Bihar, to our alliance,” he said. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha RLSP RJD Janvadi Party BSP Bihar Polls 2020 Bihar Elections 2020
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp