India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said.

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

Defence Minister @rajnathsingh congratulates @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile for the successful test of #BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile with indigenous booster & airframe for designated range. The achievement will give a big boost to India’s #AtmaNirbharBharat pledge, he tweets. pic.twitter.com/DOZZERzIct — Hemant Kumar Rout (@TheHemantRout) September 30, 2020

The test firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.