India's active COVID-19 cases constitute 15.11 pc of total caseload: Health Ministry

Published: 30th September 2020 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples from people for Covid-19 test in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's active COVID-19 cases constituted 15.11 per cent of the total caseload on as on Wednesday as against 33.32 per cent on August 1, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ministry's data updated at 8 am showed there are 9,40,441 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

"From 33.32 per cent on August 1 to 15.11 per cent on September 30, active cases have less than halved in two months," it said in a statement while highlighting that the country "continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases as a percentage of the total caseload".

Keeping a "continuous upward trajectory", India's recovery rate has touched 83.33 per cent with 86,428 patients having recuperated and discharged in a day.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 51,87,825 and exceed active cases of COVID-19 by 42,47,384.

"With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening," the ministry said.

More than 76 per cent of the active cases of COVID-19 are concentrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Maharashtra accounts for the maximum with over 2,60,000 active cases.

Following the 'test, track, trace, treat, technology' strategy, states and Union Territories are registering speedy recoveries.

Fourteen states and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases, the ministry said.

  Also, 10 states and UTs contribute 78 per cent of the total recovered cases.

Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 10,00,000 recoveries followed by Andhra Pradesh with over 6,00,000, it said.

The Health Ministry said 76 per cent of the new 80,472 cases reported in a day are from 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the maximum to the new infections with nearly 15,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 10,000 cases.

Besides, 1,179 fatalities have been reported in a day.

Of these, nearly 85 per cent are concentrated in 10 state and UTs -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

   More than 36 per cent of new fatalities are from Maharashtra, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 62,25,763 on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease during the same period.

