STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's COVID-19 caseload races past 62 lakh, recoveries surge to 51,87,825

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 30th September 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh on Wednesday with 80,472 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people recuperating from the disease surged to 51,87,825 pushing the recovery rate to 83.

33 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 62,25,763, while the death toll climbed to 97,497 with 1,179 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 9,40,441 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.11 per cent of the total caseload.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to COVID-19 stands at 1.57 per cent, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, on August 23 it crossed 30 lakh, and 40 lakh on September 5.

The tally went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 7,41,96,729 samples have been tested for detection of coronavirus infection up to September 29 with 10,86,688 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The new fatalities include 430 from Maharashtra, 136 from Karnataka, 75 from Punjab, 70 from Tamil Nadu, 63 from Uttar Pradesh, 62 from West Bengal, 48 from Delhi, 39 each from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and 35 from Andhra Pradesh.

Total 97,497 deaths reported so far in the country includes 36,181 from Maharashtra followed by 9,453 from Tamil Nadu, 8,777 from Karnataka, 5,780 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,715 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,320 from Delhi, 4,899 from West Bengal, 3,439 from Gujarat, 3,359 from Punjab and 2,281 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Tests India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp