Outrage across nation, protests outside Delhi hospital as Hathras gang-rape victim dies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The death of a 20-year-old gang-rape victim from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district around 3 am on Tuesday, a day after she was admitted at the Safdarjung hospital, sparked nationwide outrage and led to chaotic scenes outside the hospital premises.

The victim’s younger brother claimed her sister’s body, was handed over to the UP police after autopsy instead of giving it to the family. But the claim couldn’t be immediately verified. The UP police later took the body to Hathras.

In what brought back memories of the horrific Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the Dalit girl was left grievously injured by four men who sexually abused her on September 14. She was admitted to the Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) a week after the sexual assault.

By then, her legs had paralysed and she had severe spinal cord injury and neck damage, as the accused had dragged her by her dupatta to a field near the spot in her village where she was gathering cattle fodder. She also has a deep cut on her tongue.

JNMCH superintendent Dr Harris Manzur Khan said the victim was on ventilator when her father sought to shift her to Delhi on Monday. As news of her death spread, protests broke out at Safdarjung Hospital, Vijay Chowk and in Hathras.

Leading the protest outside Safdarjung Hospital, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad said the attack represents the deteriorating law and order situation in UP.

“Do not test our patience. We won’t rest until the culprits are hanged,” he said. Azad was later arrested by the Delhi Police.