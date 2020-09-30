STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Outrage across nation, protests outside Delhi hospital as Hathras gang-rape victim dies

The victim’s younger brother claimed her sister’s body, was handed over to the UP police after autopsy instead of giving it to the family.

Published: 30th September 2020 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad protesting the death of a Dalit gang-rape victim outside Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The death of a 20-year-old gang-rape victim from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district around 3 am on Tuesday, a day after she was admitted at the Safdarjung hospital, sparked nationwide outrage and led to chaotic scenes outside the hospital premises.

The victim’s younger brother claimed her sister’s body, was handed over to the UP police after autopsy instead of giving it to the family. But the claim couldn’t be immediately verified. The UP police later  took the body to Hathras.

In what brought back memories of the horrific Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the Dalit girl was left grievously injured by four men who sexually abused her on September 14. She was admitted to the Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH) a week after the sexual assault.

By then, her legs had paralysed and she had severe spinal cord injury and neck damage, as the accused had dragged her by her dupatta to a field near the spot in her village where she was gathering cattle fodder. She also has a deep cut on her tongue.

JNMCH superintendent Dr Harris Manzur Khan said the victim was on ventilator when her father sought to shift her to Delhi on Monday. As news of her death spread, protests broke out at Safdarjung Hospital, Vijay Chowk and in Hathras.

Leading the protest outside Safdarjung Hospital, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azad said the attack represents the deteriorating law and order situation in UP.

“Do not test our patience. We won’t rest until the culprits are hanged,” he said. Azad was later arrested by the Delhi Police.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras Gangrape UP police
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp