Third front to resurrected again? SAD mull alliance of regional outfits to take on Modi government

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal is working towards forming a National Front of Regional Parties (NFRP) and plans to rope in the Trinamool Congress, National Conference, the Biju Janata Dal and Samajwadi Party, besides others.

All these parties have indicated that they would consider the idea, a SAD leader said. Former MP and senior vice president of Akali Dal Prem Singh Chandumajra said by next week, the party would formally contact all the regional parties.

“West Bengal and Odisha CMs, NC’s Farooq Abdullah and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav have appreciated the stand of our party against the new agriculture laws. We will ensure that the BJP-led NDA withdraws these laws as this fight is not limited to farmers alone,” said Chandumajra.

“This also concerns federalism as the Centre is taking away the states’ rights. This is the right moment for such an initiative.’’

The party would call a national conclave in Delhi followed by a rally in Punjab in which top leaders of these parties will be invited.

“We had advocated this when we were a part of the NDA government. We’d now work proactively on this,’’ said the Akali leader. The party is taking out a ‘Rosh (resentment) march’ across Punjab which will reach Mohali on October 1.

Responding to the SAD offer, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the final decision would be taken by party chief Akhilesh Yadav who’s abroad.

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy said CM Mamata Banerjee appreciated SAD’s exit from the NDA.

“Let the proposal come from the Akali Dal. It will be discussed within the party and a decision will be taken.’’

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi said there was a serious threat to federalism in the country.

“We come across assaults on federalism almost every day.”

‘Chautalas should leave Haryana government’

Farmers of Haryana have warned BJP and Jannayak Janata Party leaders that they would not be allowed to enter villages.

They also plan to go on a round-the-clock sit-in protest outside residences of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and power minister Ranjit Chautala, who is an independent MLA, till they resign and withdraw support from the Haryana Government.

“All 17 farmer outfits are together in this fight. It will continue till this three agriculture laws are now withdrawn by the Centre. No BJP or JJP leader will be allowed to enter any village of the state,” Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (KSS) president Mandeep Singh Nathwan said.

(Inputs from Namita Bajpai, Pranab Mondal & Fayaz Wani)