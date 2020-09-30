Unlock 5: Cinema halls, schools can reopen from October 15; here's all you need to know!

By Online Desk

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines on Wednesday, for resuming activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. The MHA has extended the lockdown but has further relaxed the restrictions.

Here are the key highlights from the government press release:

Activities permitted from 15th October 2020:

Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes allowed to open with upto 50 per cent seating capacity.

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open.

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open.

Reopening of Schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions:

Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Here are all the guidelines issued by MHA for #Unlock5!#unlock5guidelines pic.twitter.com/nllHM2Fr7O — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) September 30, 2020

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

However, Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works will be permitted to open from 15th October, 2020.

Regulation of gatherings:

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only.

Now State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after 15th October 2020.

Inter-State and intra-State movement: