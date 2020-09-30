With no smartphone for online classes, teen in Maharashtra kills self

By PTI

PUNE: A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide, as she did not have a smartphone to attend online classes, in Karad tehsil of Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ond village, 10 km from Karad town last week, an official said.

According to the deceased minor's mother, who works as a labourer, the Class 9 student had asked for a smartphone for online classes and despite being promised one, she hanged herself from the ceiling at her home, inspector K M Dhumal of Karad taluka police station said.

While the police did not recover any suicide note from the scene, a case of accidental death was registered in this regard, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)