Assam polls: e-rickshaw facility for senior citizens, saplings gifted to first voters in Cachar

Assam election

Polling officials welcome senior citizens at Cachar (Photo | Express)

By PTI

SILCHAR: The Cachar district administration has provided e-rickshaw facility to senior citizens having difficulty in mobility for travelling to the polling stations to cast their votes in the second phase of Assam assembly elections held on Thursday.

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli also said that the administration has gifted saplings to first male, female and senior citizen voters in many polling stations.

"The e-rickshaw facility has been provided to 60-plus voters in Cachar especially to those who have difficulty in mobility. They are also being felicitated for exercising their franchise," Jalli told PTI.

The deputy commissioner said several eco-friendly model polling stations have been set up where only recyclable materials were used and these model polling stations have shown the cultural legacy of the district through display of handicrafts and handlooms.

Members of self-help groups were involved in erecting beautiful gates with traditional 'Sheetal Pati' mats, local garments and decorative pieces.

A record 201 polling stations, out of 1,834 in Cachar district, were completely managed by women officials.

The figure is 20 times more than 2016 polls when all-women-run polling stations was just 10.

The district has about 12 lakh voters who are exercising their franchise to elect seven MLAs.

The first phase elections to the 126-member Assam assembly was held on March 27 and the third phase will be held on April 6.

 

