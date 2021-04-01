STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: EC slaps notice on Himanta for 'threat' remarks on Hagrama Mohilary

He has been asked to explain his position on or before 5 pm of April 2 failing which “the Commission will make a decision without any further reference to you”.

Published: 01st April 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission has served a notice on Assam Minister and BJP stalwart Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly threatening Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

He has been asked to explain his position on or before 5 pm of April 2 failing which “the Commission will make a decision without any further reference to you”.

Two days ago, the Congress, which is an ally of the BPF, had lodged a complaint with the Commission alleging that Sarma had intimidated the rebel leader-turned-politician Mohilary.

ALSO READ | People have shown red card to Congress-AIUDF alliance: PM Modi in Assam

“…Wherein it has been alleged that Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader, and Cabinet Minister has openly threatened Shri Hagrama Mohilary, Chairperson of Bodoland People's Front and INC alliance partner of sending him to jail by misusing the Central Agency NIA, and whereas, the party further alleged that by the said threats, Sh. Sarma has also attempted to influence the voters to not vote for INC alliance, including Sh. Mohilary’s party.

“Whereas the Commission has obtained full transcript of Sh. Biswa Sarma's statement from Chief Electoral Officer, Assam and whereas, the Commission is, prima facie, of the view that Sh. Sarma has violated the above said provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in making the…statement on or before 5 pm of 2nd April,” the notice reads.

Sarma allegedly threatened to send Mohilary to jail if he is found to encourage MD Batha, who purportedly returned to the jungle a year after he had laid down weapons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Hagrama Mohilary Election Commission Assam polls Assam elections Assam assembly elections Assam assembly polls
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp