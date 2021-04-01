Assam polls: EC slaps notice on Himanta for 'threat' remarks on Hagrama Mohilary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission has served a notice on Assam Minister and BJP stalwart Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly threatening Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

He has been asked to explain his position on or before 5 pm of April 2 failing which “the Commission will make a decision without any further reference to you”.

Two days ago, the Congress, which is an ally of the BPF, had lodged a complaint with the Commission alleging that Sarma had intimidated the rebel leader-turned-politician Mohilary.

“…Wherein it has been alleged that Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader, and Cabinet Minister has openly threatened Shri Hagrama Mohilary, Chairperson of Bodoland People's Front and INC alliance partner of sending him to jail by misusing the Central Agency NIA, and whereas, the party further alleged that by the said threats, Sh. Sarma has also attempted to influence the voters to not vote for INC alliance, including Sh. Mohilary’s party.

“Whereas the Commission has obtained full transcript of Sh. Biswa Sarma's statement from Chief Electoral Officer, Assam and whereas, the Commission is, prima facie, of the view that Sh. Sarma has violated the above said provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. Now, therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in making the…statement on or before 5 pm of 2nd April,” the notice reads.

Sarma allegedly threatened to send Mohilary to jail if he is found to encourage MD Batha, who purportedly returned to the jungle a year after he had laid down weapons.